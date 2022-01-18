Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 28.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Terex by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Terex by 11.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Terex by 3,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

