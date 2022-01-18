Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $767,754.54

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $767,754.54 and $928.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.23 or 0.00906271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00259283 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004049 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

