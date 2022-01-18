TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRSSF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on TerrAscend from $6.70 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.29.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.