TerraUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.76 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $10.76 billion and approximately $309.86 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013484 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000744 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 10,748,064,824 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

