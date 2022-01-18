Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $1,025.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $830.00 to $1,025.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.23.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,049.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 339.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,056.24 and its 200 day moving average is $875.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock worth $4,493,439,807. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

