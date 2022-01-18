Texas Instruments (TXN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $1.830-$2.070 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.83-2.07 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

