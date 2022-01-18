TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.14

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.14 and last traded at $95.87, with a volume of 2458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFII shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

