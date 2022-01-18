The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after buying an additional 141,701 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after buying an additional 121,086 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

ANDE opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

ANDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,087. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.