The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.45.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $225.96 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

