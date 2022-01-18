The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the December 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock worth $221,247,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.