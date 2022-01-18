The City Pub Group’s (CPC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of The City Pub Group stock opened at GBX 108.90 ($1.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £113.11 million and a PE ratio of -26.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.21. The City Pub Group has a one year low of GBX 86 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

