The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce $558.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.88 million to $558.40 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $578.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 2,062,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,894. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $932.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

