The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce $558.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.88 million to $558.40 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $578.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The GEO Group.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GEO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. 2,062,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,894. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $932.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.
