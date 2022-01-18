The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €45.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €45.00 ($51.14) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.85 ($48.70).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €38.50 ($43.75) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($47.59).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

