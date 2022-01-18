The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist cut their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.15.

Marqeta stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $138,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

