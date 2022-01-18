The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $23,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,585,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.61.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

