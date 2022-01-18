The Panoply Holdings plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:TPX)

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TPX opened at GBX 230 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 251.89. Panoply has a 1 year low of GBX 151.20 ($2.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 325 ($4.43). The company has a market capitalization of £201.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £149.06 ($203.38) per share, with a total value of £8,645.48 ($11,796.26).

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

