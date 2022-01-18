The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

