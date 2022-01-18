The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

