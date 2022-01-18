Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Thor Industries by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Thor Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.20 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

