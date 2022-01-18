Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,807 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 192.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Forty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,201.88.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,242.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,433.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,426.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

