Tim Steiner Purchases 10 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Tim Steiner purchased 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,445 ($19.72) per share, for a total transaction of £144.50 ($197.16).

LON OCDO traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,453 ($19.83). 1,277,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,678.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,784.74. The firm has a market cap of £10.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.57. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,408.50 ($19.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,888 ($39.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.57) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ocado Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,065 ($28.18) to GBX 1,990 ($27.15) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,496.15 ($34.06).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

