TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires 6,418 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 81.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975,858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 246,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,660. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.