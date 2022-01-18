TimeScale Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 130,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,310. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

