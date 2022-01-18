Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Short Interest Up 49.1% in December

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the December 15th total of 757,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 9,915.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 16,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $693.04 million, a P/E ratio of 137.38 and a beta of 2.62. Titan International has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.92.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

