Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 328.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.