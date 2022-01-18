Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $53,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $210.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $139.29 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.05.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

