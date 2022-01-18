TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Short Interest Up 55.6% in December

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTPG. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $17,438,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $15,066,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $14,929,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $12,575,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at $11,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTPG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640. TPG Pace Beneficial II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

