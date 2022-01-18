Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 23,660 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 585% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,452 call options.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDEV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 10,592,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

