TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.24 Million

Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post sales of $10.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other TransAct Technologies news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $195,697 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.96.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

