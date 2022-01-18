TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Down 26.7% in December

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 420,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAC. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

