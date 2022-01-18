Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,440 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 68.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

