Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Short Interest Up 57.9% in December

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 510,045 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of ATVCU stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

