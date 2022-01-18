Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Down 41.1% in December

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the December 15th total of 405,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TMQ has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

TMQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,470. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $229.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $44,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,679 shares of company stock worth $229,633. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

