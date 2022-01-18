Triumph Bancorp (TBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89.

TBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triumph Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 139.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Triumph Bancorp worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

