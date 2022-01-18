Truist Boosts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $64.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.11.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.97. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.