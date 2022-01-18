Truist Financial Corp Buys 761 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,527,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,414,000 after buying an additional 191,810 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 668,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,282,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.