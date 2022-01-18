Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after buying an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,479,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,441,000 after buying an additional 186,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,666,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

