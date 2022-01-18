Truist Financial Corp Purchases 174 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 31.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth $93,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ MASI opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.41. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,989 shares of company stock valued at $40,575,344. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.