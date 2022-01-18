Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,064.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $222,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $305,000.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE BIGZ opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

