Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,284 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 190.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 118.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 129.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

