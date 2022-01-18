Truist Financial Corp Sells 735 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at $86,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $50,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,746 shares of company stock valued at $623,899 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

