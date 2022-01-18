Truist Financial Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $231.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MAA. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.27.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $127.72 and a one year high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

