Truist Securities Lowers Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $5.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.93 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $66,588,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

