Truist Securities Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $56.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.24.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

