Truist Securities Trims Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Target Price to $10.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

