TuanChe (TC) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TuanChe to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TuanChe and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 1 0 0 2.00 TuanChe Competitors 1218 6118 11384 328 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 41.98%. Given TuanChe’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TuanChe has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $50.61 million -$24.99 million -3.94 TuanChe Competitors $2.95 billion $333.57 million 5.27

TuanChe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe. TuanChe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

TuanChe has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe’s peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -19.27% -31.01% -19.02% TuanChe Competitors -18.64% -52.86% 2.58%

Summary

TuanChe peers beat TuanChe on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

