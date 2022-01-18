U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Shares of NASDAQ USWS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,260. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Well Services by 276.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Well Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

