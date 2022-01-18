Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $15.34

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $14.59. Udemy shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1,790 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDMY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Udemy from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

