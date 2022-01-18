UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $37,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in UDR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDR. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.61.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

