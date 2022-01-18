UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,593,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. UDR comprises approximately 4.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.84% of UDR worth $137,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of UDR by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 94.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.91, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

